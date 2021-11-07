They took poor Kinnie back to jail
The judge to him did say
“Your sentence shall be death, my boy”
But Kinnie got away
— “Kinnie Wagner,” sung by Altoona Craver (aka Vernon Dalthat), written by the Rev. Andrew Jenkins and recorded in 1926. Ernest Stoneman also released a recording of this song, which recounts Wagner’s 1925 Sullivan County trial, conviction and escape.
KINGSPORT — “Two local officers are killed by a desperado,” the afternoon Kingsport Times banner headline blared on Monday, April 13, 1925. “Smith and Webb dead, Frazier is wounded in running pistol battle.”
The shoot-out happened the day after Easter, Scott County native Kinnie Wagner would recall in an interview more than three decades later in a Mississippi prison.
An earlier killing of a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy earned him a life sentence in that state. Wagner escaped twice, failed once, and ultimately died in Parchman Prison, which he called “the university,” on March 9, 1958, according to the lead story in the Kingsport News the next day.
In between, he was sentenced to the electric chair for the killings in Kingsport.
Wagner also recounted to Mississippi author Claude Gentry, who wrote a 1969 book titled “The Guns of Kinnie Wagner,” how he made his escape after the Kingsport incident on a horse owned by Dewey Nelson. Wagner said he rode through a railroad underpass and back to Scott County after braving the chilly waters of the Holston.
The gun battle occurred on Long Island of the South Fork of the Holston, near where Riverfront Seafood stands today.
Wagner was 6 feet 2 inches or 6 feet 3 inches tall and at that time weighed about 180 pounds, but in later life tipped the scales at 240 or so. He also lost much of his wavy hair by his 40s.
Young Wagner’s wild ride toward Cherry Hill, now the Midfields area, is recounted in an April 24, 1943 memorandum in FBI files. The memo is among documents obtained by the Times News through a Freedom of Information Act request that generated more than 800 pages.
Although the narrative is detailed, it was written by an FBI agent nearly two decades after the Holston River killings and during the same month agents captured Wagner in the Moccasin Gap area outside Gate City.
As an aside, former Times News columnist and author Vince Staten wrote two columns about Wagner, including one about how Wagner apparently paid rent money of sorts to Nelson. Nelson told Staten and a friend he eventually got $5 in an envelope with no return address and assumed it was from Wagner. The horse had been found shortly after the getaway and was returned to Nelson.
Wagner’s 1943 capture in Scott County was the second time he went into custody in the commonwealth, although the first time he had surrendered to a storekeeper in Waycross following the Kingsport shootout.
The last time he was captured was in 1956 in Mississippi, after exasperated FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover refused state authorities’ appeals for the agency’s help.
TWO KILLED, ONE INJURED IN KINGSPORT
In 1925, Wagner returned to the rolling hills of Southwest Virginia after escaping from jail in Mississippi and killing a sheriff’s deputy who tried to recapture him on Christmas Eve the previous year.
“I got the impression he was the sort of guy that would be a good friend and a loyal friend, but you didn’t want to cross him,” East Tennessee State University English professor emeritus Thomas Burton said. He added that Wagner presented the aura of a romantic Western hero.
In 1968, Burton wrote a scholarly article about the Kingsport gun battle that was published in the Kentucky Folklore Record. He interviewed Ollie Wagner Cunningham, Wagner’s sister, and Amy Lee, Wagner’s cousin, about inaccuracies in songs about the outlaw. Burton said the pair were with Wagner that April afternoon.
In 1974, Burton penned “A Ballad Outlaw’s Self-concept,” based on Vagabond Gazette articles, which recounted Wagner’s life up to that point in his own words.
Wagner had met his sister and some other folks for a picnic, but the occasion turned deadly for Sullivan County Deputy Hubert Webb and Kingsport policeman John Smith.
Kingsport officer George Frazier was injured but recovered. Deputies Joe Groseclose and Miller (no first name or initials given) were not injured. Reports indicate 20 to 30 shots were fired.
Of Groseclose and Miller, Wagner later said one ran away and the other played dead.
“Webb and Smith fell and died in their tracks,” the 1943 FBI memo says, based on a Kingsport Times account of April 13, 1925.
“One bullet penetrated Webb’s face just to the left of his nose, while another bullet grazed his shoulder and passed through his heart. Either would have proven almost instantly fatal,” the memo says.
“Smith was shot through the left breast, the bullet coming out through the left shoulder blade,” according to the memo. “Frazier died a number of years later due to the wound inflicted.”
However, the May 30, 1938, Kingsport Times reports Sullivan County Constable George Frazier died that day of a heart attack 15 minutes after a shootout in the Cooks Valley area that killed another constable, an account also given by the Officer Down Memorial Page online.
The late Rev. Worley Fleenor in a letter to the Kingsport Times-News published around 1969, according to the Gentry book, wrote of the slain officers: “The men and their families were both my friends and I have always been sorry these men died, because they were both good men, but they made the mistake of going after Kinnie in the wrong way. These officers would never have been killed and things would have been different had they gone about arresting Kinnie in the right way.”
During his trial, which began the same month he was arrested, Wagner claimed that he was ambushed in what was then a park area with no demand to surrender, only bullets whizzing by him.
Law enforcement officials claimed that a “disturbance” or indecent and lewd conduct had drawn them to Long Island.
However, Gentry’s book indicates that the officers had brought a hearse for Wagner, but it wound up carrying the two dead policemen instead.
Two others were not shot, a fact that led Jim Necessary, a retired Eastman Chemical Co. engineer who collected information about Wagner and made presentations to various clubs and civic groups, to conclude that law enforcement was there simply hoping to collect a $1,000 “dead or alive” bounty.
That reward, according to the FBI memo, was hanging over Wagner after he escaped from the Greene County Jail in Mississippi, where he was being held on theft charges from neighboring George County, and then killed Greene County Deputy Murdock McIntosh, who, along with Sheriff W.J. Turner and others, came after him on Christmas Eve 1924.
According to Wagner’s explanation in the Gentry book, he had been running moonshine that McIntosh had confiscated and then sold, getting $1 a gallon for his trouble. Other accounts indicate a sheriff might have been running or involved in the operation.
However, in “The Story of My Life,” Wagner’s 1931 account penned from prison for The Vagabond Gazette, a magazine based in Big Laurel, Virginia, says he left the “whiskey racket” but makes no mention of a sheriff or deputy being involved.
EFFECTS OF PROHIBITION
As other articles on that April 13, 1925 front page of the Kingsport Times attest, Prohibition was in effect nationwide.
Wagner told Gentry in the mid-1950s that federal authorities were closing in on the bootleg whiskey operation of a sheriff’s deputy and that the officer feared Kinnie would tell what he knew.
It all started with a seven-jewel Elgin pocket watch, which Wagner called inexpensive and said was given to him by a friend for safekeeping. Turner, the sheriff over McIntosh, subsequently searched Wagner, found the watch and arrested him, saying the item had been reported stolen. Some sources mention a theft of money, too.
However, Wagner told Gentry, in prison interviews circa 1956-58, that his real downfall had been bootleg liquor.
Although Wagner claimed he would have nothing to do with bootlegging or very little to do with drinking liquor in later years, FBI files in the early 1940s, when he was on the run from prison in Mississippi, reported he frequented places where illegal liquor was sold in and around Gate City, and an informant reported he asked where liquor was available.
WAS WAGNER A VICTIM?
The ways Wagner has been remembered and portrayed fall into basically two camps: as a victim of police corruption and circumstance or a murdering thug.
“There are certainly mixed feelings about this man,” Necessary told the Kingsport Survivors Club on Sept. 8, 2003. “He was both feared and respected.”
Necessary said folks in this region thought Wagner was either a hoodlum (the minority) or a decent man.
Larry Massey in his 2017 book, “Saga of Kinnie Wagner: The South’s Most Notorious Gunman,” said that Wagner “as his health declined” sought to engage “writer Claude Gentry to tell his biography the way he wanted it to be told.”
Gentry does recount how he worked unsuccessfully to get Wagner pardoned in Mississippi, but he was far from Wagner’s only defender.
“I played the cards that were dealt to me,” Necessary said in character as Wagner in 2003. “What would you have done if you were in my shoes?”
Necessary, speaking of the Long Island shoot-out, said it was unlikely that five law enforcement officers, in a town where the whole police force numbered seven, would go on a “disturbance” complaint. He called the response an “overdose of police” for that kind of situation.
“I feel that the Kingsport Police Department knew Kinnie was there that day,” Necessary said.
As Wagner headed to Kingsport to surrender the morning after the shootings, a car carrying two Sullivan County deputies intentionally crashed into the car carrying him, FBI memos and the Kingsport Times say.
OR WAS HE A HOODLUM?
In contrast, the April 14, 1925, Kingsport Times said that the “tragedy was the most shocking and disastrous one that has ever occurred in or about Kingsport. With 10 orphaned children and two widows weeping in their homes, dozens of men of Kingsport and vicinity turned out on the manhunt for the desperado.”
An unidentified descendant of one of the two men killed on Long Island was at the 2003 Survivors Club meeting and also had a less than rosy opinion of Wagner.
“He left my mother with three small children and one on the way,” the woman said.
Based on that article describing Webb as having three children and Smith six, the unidentified woman would have been Webb’s daughter. And the 10 children mentioned might have included Webb’s unborn child.
Scott Necessary, Jim’s son, said he often went to his father’s presentations and often someone in the crowd was a relative of Wagner’s.
“The one thing about Kinnie Wagner was he was a good man, as good as they come,” Scott said. “If you crossed him, I feel like he was going to make you pay.”
One of Jim’s daughters, Debra Necessary Gibson of Castlewood, Virginia, said: “It’s not that he (Jim) approved of what he (Wagner) did. He respected that he (Wagner) stood up for himself.”
WAGNER THE MARKSMAN
A good man, bad man or a mixture? All sources seem to agree on one thing: Wagner was a crack shot and proved it many times over. Jim Necessary, who has since died, recounted how Wagner became a marksman by hunting game to help feed his family with a single-shot .22-caliber rifle and had more success than his brother Oscar did with a shotgun.
Moreover, details of the officers’ injuries sustained during the Long Island gun battle speak volumes about Wagner’s shooting prowess.
At age 17 or so, Wagner ran off to join a circus, learned to ride wild broncos and eventually went out West to try his hand at the rodeos, although that didn’t work out.
He even went to Mexico for a time but returned to the United States after four months because, among other things, Necessary said Mexicans thought him a spy even though he didn’t speak Spanish.
Look for the second and final part of the Kinnie Wagner package in Monday’s Kingsport Times News.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.