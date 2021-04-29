KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the man who stole packages from the porches of at least three homes in Kingsport earlier this month.
According to police, the thefts took place April 22 in the 3700 block of Skyland Drive, the 3900 block of Thornton Drive and in the 100 block of Chippendale Square. The porch pirate is a white male suspect who was traveling in a compact, silver 4-door sedan.
Home surveillance cameras captured the suspect committing all three thefts.
If you have information about the suspect or any of these thefts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
TIPS ON PROTECTING YOUR PACKAGES
While porch thefts typically increase during the holiday season, these type of crimes can happen year round, said Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department.
Patton said the best way to prevent these crimes from happening to you is to avoid leaving unattended packages outside of your home, especially for extended periods of time.
“Consider installing home video surveillance cameras that monitor the drop off location, and prominently display signs announcing their presence as a deterring effect,” Patton said. “While cameras are not guaranteed to prevent this crime from happening, they greatly increase the chances of identifying the culprit.”
Other suggestions include scheduling deliveries to when you are home, having packages shipped to a more secure location (like a friend or family member) or having packages held by the delivery service for when you can pick up.