KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of stealing a local pastor’s credit card.
When did this happen?
The theft took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 19, at a local Methodist church.
What was taken?
According to the Kingsport Police Department, an unidentified white male entered the church, went to the pastor’s office, stole a credit card out of his wallet and then returned the wallet where he found it.
Soon after, Kingsport police say, the stolen credit card was used to purchase $400 worth of items at a local Home Depot store.
What do I do if I have information?
If you recognize this man, you’re asked to contact detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.