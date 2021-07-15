CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man accused of making death threats over the telephone to a deputy county clerk in Church Hill will be charged with telephone harassment.
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the Times News on Wednesday the suspect would be cited into Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of telephone harassment, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days if convicted.
Mosley noted, however, that the suspect hadn’t been served with the criminal summons as of Wednesday evening, and his name wasn’t released.
Mosley confirmed for the Times News, however, that the suspect has also been accused of making similar threats in the past to Holston Electric Cooperative employees.
Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Times News that one of her clerks in a satellite office located in the Church Hill city/county building, received a phone call from the suspect on Tuesday morning who said he was upset that his address was wrong on his vehicle registration.
“The clerk said, ‘If you’ll give me your information, I’ll try to look it up, and see what happened,’ ” Davis said. “She told him what address we put on the stuff, and he said, ‘I tried to get them not to put that address on there. That’s not my address. That’s all messed up. I’m tired of being screwed over.’ ”
Davis added, “He said that it was supposed to be another address, but there was a specific reason we couldn’t put that address on there. He was tired of being screwed over and he named another agency he was tired of being screwed over by (HEC). He stated that he was going to kill all of us and the police officers. The clerk said, ‘You’ll be in a bigger mess.’ He said he wouldn’t, but all of us would be when he gets done.”
Davis said that after the threat was made she notified the CHPD, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hawkins County Central Dispatch. The HCSO sent a deputy, who spent the rest of the day at the Church Hill office, but there were no further incidents.
Aside from the criminal summons, Mosley said he anticipates serving the suspect with a no trespassing notice for the clerk’s office as well.
Davis said Wednesday’s incident wasn’t the first time someone in her office has been threatened.
“We go by the guidelines or the laws set out by the law or the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue,” Davis said. “There’s no need for anger or retribution toward clerks when they’re just doing their job.”
Davis added, “It’s very concerning because we do not have security in these buildings. I hate to put that out to the public, but on the other hand, that is a concern. The girls were upset, but this is not the first time we’ve received threats like this. This is happening, not just in my county clerk offices, but in other county clerk offices and it’s becoming a big concern.”
In April, the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Safety Committee was presented a proposed security plan for county buildings, including the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex buildings in Rogersville.
That committee subsequently asked the plan’s architect, HCSO Lt. David Woods, to compile a security plan for the Church Hill city/county building as well where the county clerk, trustee and sessions court clerk have satellite offices.
No additional building security funding was included in the proposed 2021-22 county budget, but it is being considered as a possible use of the county’s federal stimulus funding.