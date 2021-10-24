GATE CITY — Emma Borders and Katina Lovell had a hard time not crying Saturday afternoon when they talked about the late Eva Borders, a Scott County resident who died from domestic violence in early June 2018.
Lovell started a remembrance for her sister on the one-year anniversary of her death at the hands of her husband, Jason Borders, who was subsequently convicted of her killing.
After a year off in 2020 because of COVID-19, the event has moved to October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Emma, a 15-year-old freshman at Gate City High School and the daughter of Eva Borders, will be spearheading the event from now on. Her aunt will help with it each October. Emma also has two older and one younger brother.
“We’re just dedicating the walk to domestic violence survivors,” Emma told a group of about 25 before they walked around a block near Grogan Park.
“She’s (Emma) going to be doing it going forward,” Lovell said, adding that pursuing charges against Emma’s father will be up to Emma. “We have left it up to her.”
Emma also told the group she was proud of a woman, who asked not to be identified, who alleges she is the victim of domestic violence but the case is still pending against her alleged abuser.
“I’m really proud of ... (the woman who spoke to the group), and I’m really proud of all the other survivors,” Emma said.
“It’s difficult listening to people tell their stories,” Lovell said. “It’s something we have to do.”
Hope House of Scott County, which had a table at Saturday’s event, has a toll-free hotline at (888) 250-1325.