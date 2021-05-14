BLOUNTVILLE — Megan Boswell, charged in the death last year of her toddler daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, made a brief appearance in court Friday.
The status hearing lasted about four minutes, with Boswell participating by teleconference from the Sullivan County Jail.
On the prosecution's behalf, District Attorney Barry Staubus requested more time before proceeding further with the case. Boswell's attorney, Brad Sproles, said the defense also wants more time before going forward. Both sides cited the wait for results of forensics tests as the reason for seeking a delay.
Judge Jim Goodwin set Boswell's next court date for 9 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Boswell is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of Evelyn and also is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Evelyn was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 18, 2020. She hadn’t been seen since December, and her body was found in a shed on property owned by a family member on March 6, 2020.
At the time the body was discovered, investigators said the toddler’s remains were dressed in clothing matching what she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen.
Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty last August.