BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County jailers are more easily finding drugs or other contraband hidden inside inmates’ bodies during the booking process. And they’re saving taxpayers’ money to boot.
Incoming inmates undergo a full body scan, thanks to a $250,000 donation from Ballad Health. The money was used to buy an Adani full-body scanner for the jail, as well as build a room to house it.
“It helps tremendously,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said of the machine, which has been in use about six months.
Typical items discovered inside inmates from the scanning process: meth, heroin, and marijuana, to name a few.
Jail staff underwent training to become certified in the use of the scanner, which puts out much less radiation than medical x-ray equipment, Cassidy said.
Stopping contraband from entering the jail, especially drugs, protects staff and inmates from direct and indirect dangers. There is less drug use in jail as well as less fighting over drugs. Some repeat offenders who would come back again and again to try to smuggle drugs into the jail now know the scanner is in place and they’re going to get caught.
“We are grateful that Ballad Health recognized the need for a body scanner in this facility and took action to make it possible,” Cassidy said. “This equipment has and will continue to decrease the amount of contraband coming into the jail.”
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said it is a great example of community collaboration.
“We are proud to work with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in this effort to help protect inmates, law enforcement officers and jail visitors, and also help curtail the far-reaching effects of drug use and illegal activity and the impact they have on our health and in our community,” Deaton said.
On average, the Sullivan County Jail books about 160 inmates a week.
Cassidy said discoveries of contraband using the scanner are averaging about one per day.