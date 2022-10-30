FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990.

That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in Southwest Virginia, possibly California and who knows where else over that period.

Kermit Stallard
Angie Weems mug II

Angie Weems, evidence technician and sex offender compliance officer for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Robert Livingston

Greene County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Robert Livingston

