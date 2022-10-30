FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990.
That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in Southwest Virginia, possibly California and who knows where else over that period.
All Stallard knows for sure is he again has his .410 shotgun in his hands more than three decades after it, other firearms, a bag of knives and $6 in change were stolen from the basement of the house in which he still lives.
“Two deputies pulled up and asked me if I was Kermit Stallard, and I said yes,” Stallard recalled. “They said they had something for me. They had my double-barrel .410.”
About three weeks later, he read an Oct. 19 Kingsport Times News package on lost and stolen weapons that reported the following statistic: About 16% of stolen firearms were returned to their rightful owners within a year in a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That area did not include Greene County, but Stallard is close to Sullivan County, one of the four.
“I thought I’m one of them,” Stallard said on his front porch on a sunny morning of fall colors, holding the double-barrel shotgun with a walnut stock and forearm, the latter the wooden area under the barrel. “The best I understand it is the guy who had it said he got it from California.”
Stallard said he is doubtful of that claim. And although he’s still missing the other guns, one of which was handed down from his mother, and the knives, he said he is pleased to have his double-barrel Stevens or Stevens-Savage shotgun back.
Angie Weems of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the department had called Stallard to let him know they were bringing him his old gun.
The gun is branded Stevens but listed in a tag that was on it as a Stevens-Savage. The tag indicates the gun was flagged as stolen after a check by the Gardner’s Pawn Shop location in Wytheville, Virginia.
“It’s been taken care of,” Stallard said. “I never dreamed of seeing this thing again.”
Stallard said he has never shot the weapon and doesn't plan to start now.
“I’ve never shot it,” Stallard said. “Whoever got it hadn’t shot it either, I believe.”
He said he believes the weapon was stored away and not used because there are no apparent scratches on the wood, and the bluing of the metal is still in the same shape as he remembers it.
“I believe it’s been sitting in a closet somewhere,” Stallard said. “I’ll probably give it to one of my grandkids or give it to someone else in my family.”
The model is a 311E, a .410 side-by-side shotgun he said is well suited for hunting rabbits, squirrels and maybe quail.
When he bought it around 1990, he said someone had let the forearm and part of the stock get burned, he guessed by getting the gun too close to a campfire. Based on the serial number and information on the internet, the gun was made in 1949, the first year for the 311, which was made until 1960.
Stallard in 1990 refinished the stock but said the forearm was too far gone, so he fashioned a new piece of walnut to replace the burned one. He said he actually made two because the first one did not fit correctly. He also put matching flute marks in the forearm and barrel to mark his handiwork.
“About two weeks after I got it fixed, they stole it,” Stallard said.
FROM WYTHEVILLE TO GREENEVILLE
Fast forward 32 years, the evidence tag Stallard got with the shotgun indicated it was taken from Gardner’s Pawn Shop by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 30. The Wytheville shop is one of three Gardner’s Pawn operations in Southwest Virginia, all owned by Adam Gardner. Weems said Greene County picked it up from Wythe County on Sept. 1.
A man who bought a collection of guns from an estate had sold it to the pawn shop, Weems and the pawn shop owner said.
“It just so happened the serial number on that one was in a database of stolen guns,” Gardner said in a phone interview from the Hillsville location of his business. Per the law, Gardner said the pawn shop turns over the serial numbers of guns for checks of serial numbers against a list of stolen firearms.
“It doesn’t happen a lot,” Gardner said. “We don’t see many stolen.”
He also said that because of the circumstances, including the seller not realizing the gun was stolen, the pawn shop is out of the money it paid for the shotgun.
“In 30 years, that thing has probably changed hands 20 or 30 times,” Gardner said.
When Gardner found out the original owner was still alive, he said he thought it was great it was being returned to the rightful owner after more than 30 years.
'WE DO THIS ALL THE TIME'
When Wythe County authorities contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they found the rightful owner was still alive and living there. Weems, an evidence technician and sex offender compliance officer for the GCSO, said a deputy drove to Wytheville to pick up the shotgun and bring it back to Greene County.
“We do this all the time,” Weems said of returning stolen property, including guns.
She said in the past month she has returned two or three guns to other states where owners awaited them.
“I have returned guns that have gone even longer than that one,” Weems said. “We’ve returned guns from the ’80s.”
Weems, who is about to retire after 30 years with the department, said she always works to get guns and other stolen items returned to their rightful owners. “Once it’s in NCIC (the National Crime Information Center), it’s in there forever,” she said.
Normally, Weems would have gotten Stallard to pick up the gun in Greeneville. However, because of his age, the department delivered the shotgun to him. Weems was busy, so Sgt. Robert Livingston, who had picked up the weapon from the Wytheville pawn shop, and another deputy took it to Stallard’s residence.
“I’d say whoever stole them sold them to individuals,” Stallard said. “I was sure glad to see it.”
DOUBLE-IDENTIFIED DOUBLE-BARREL
In addition to the serial number on the weapon, Stallard also found something that only he would have known about: He put his Air Force service number in an area of the gun only viewable when the stock is removed, revealing the butt of the gun.
He removed the stock, and sure enough, there was his service number assigned when he was in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954.
The Coeburn native moved to Northeast Tennessee after his four years of military service and went into construction work, working for Deel’s Floorcoverings in Kingsport before starting his own flooring business in Mount Carmel and then building and remodeling homes.
He said he long ago gave up seeking the Savage and three other guns stolen: a .32 Smith & Wesson pistol that belonged to his mother; a High Standard Double-Nine nickel-plated .22 pistol; and a .410 pump shotgun, possibly a Winchester, which were confirmed in the original complaint still on file with Greene County.
However, the report indicates more stolen guns than Stallard remembered: a Mossberg .410 shotgun; a Sears single-shot shotgun; a Winchester 12-gauge pump; a Bridgeport 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun; and a .22 Derringer made in Germany.
All but the Derringer and Bridgeport had serial numbers listed that are still shown as stolen on NCIC, Weems said, based on the 1990 incident report listing the items believed to have been taken between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on July 7, 1990, with access to the basement through a door that was difficult to close completely.
Stallard said tracking the knives and guns without serial numbers would be all but impossible, especially after all these years. He tried after the thefts to check local flea markets for the stolen items but had no luck.
Stallard said he doesn’t know the value of the recovered shotgun, but the 1990 theft report lists the value of the stolen items combined as $1,500.
“I didn’t know where to look,” Stallard said. “I just sort of dropped it.”
Stallard said he has little hope of recovering the other guns, although he has been contacted by the GCSO about them from time to time over the years. He said he is just thankful he got his double-barrel back.
“I may not be here another 30 (years), so they better get here in a hurry,” Stallard said of recovering the other firearms.