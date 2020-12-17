A man suspected of killing a woman at his Gray, Tenn. residence earlier this week was involved in a police pursuit in Sullivan County early today and ultimately shot and killed himself.
Ralph Eugene Davenport, 480 Ford Creek Road, Apt. 8, Gray was suspected of killing Leslie Dawn Belt, 43, Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the residence around 5 p.m. and found Belt dead and Davenport nowhere around.
He was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Belt’s death and was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford van, possibly with ladder racks on top.
According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies became involved in a police pursuit on Highway 11-W that started in Kingsport.
The pursuit Highway 11-W and ended near the intersection of JH Fauver Road when the suspect in the vehicle being pursued apparently shot himself and wrecked.
Washington County Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed the man was Davenport.
He had been on federal supervised release after a conviction in federal court, and he had a previous conviction of voluntary manslaughter. In that case, Davenport was convicted of shooting and killing a man in Johnson City in 1993.