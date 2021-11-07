From Richmond, FBI memorandum dated April 24, 1943, author not shown:
Kinnie Wagner (most commonly used, and W. Kinnie Wagner is on his gravestone)
Kennie Wagner
Harvey Logan
Mel Wagner
Nick Wilson
Joe Johnson
Big Boy
“Preacher”
Bob Wagner
“Squabble Jaw”
Joe Smith
Joe Calloway
Elsewhere in that FBI file, he is called a “two-gun desperado,” and in other FBI files he is listed as Kenny Wagner, John Calloway, Kenny Hammond, John Brown and “Spatso.”
Later, Mississippi newspapers give an alias of Big Jim. Other sources say he also went by Texas Slim. Old newspaper clippings also call him Two Gun Wagner and Carl “Kinnie” Wagner. Some sources erroneously indicated he was also known as William Kenneth Garland Wagner, but an FBI memorandum from the 1940s indicates that was the name of a Scott County nephew interviewed by the FBI, confirmed by an old Kingsport Times article stating Wagner’s brother, Oscar, named his son after Kinnie.
