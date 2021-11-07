Scott County native Kinnie Wagner in a photo in FBI files, likely taken Nov. 5, 1926 when he was checked into Parchman Prison in Mississippi. He was given a life in prison sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi, which occurred before he killed a police officer and sheriff's deputy in a Kingsport shootout. Another Kingsport police officer later died from his injuries. Rendered by Ned Jilton II, Kingsport Times News.