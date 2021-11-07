Kinnie Wagner in 1926

Scott County native Kinnie Wagner in a photo in FBI files, likely taken Nov. 5, 1926 when he was checked into Parchman Prison in Mississippi. He was given a life in prison sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi, which occurred before he killed a police officer and sheriff's deputy in a Kingsport shootout. Another Kingsport police officer later died from his injuries. Rendered by Ned Jilton II, Kingsport Times News.

From Richmond, FBI memorandum dated April 24, 1943, author not shown:

Kinnie Wagner (most commonly used, and W. Kinnie Wagner is on his gravestone)

Kennie Wagner

Harvey Logan

Mel Wagner

Nick Wilson

Joe Johnson

Big Boy

“Preacher”

Bob Wagner

“Squabble Jaw”

Joe Smith

Joe Calloway

Elsewhere in that FBI file, he is called a “two-gun desperado,” and in other FBI files he is listed as Kenny Wagner, John Calloway, Kenny Hammond, John Brown and “Spatso.”

Later, Mississippi newspapers give an alias of Big Jim. Other sources say he also went by Texas Slim. Old newspaper clippings also call him Two Gun Wagner and Carl “Kinnie” Wagner. Some sources erroneously indicated he was also known as William Kenneth Garland Wagner, but an FBI memorandum from the 1940s indicates that was the name of a Scott County nephew interviewed by the FBI, confirmed by an old Kingsport Times article stating Wagner’s brother, Oscar, named his son after Kinnie.

