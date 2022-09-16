GATE CITY — Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case.
The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
A joint statement released Thursday by Kilgore and unnamed investigators from the Virginia State Police’s Wytheville field office said, “There is no evidence to support any wrongdoing or criminal act was committed by the jail staff in connection with her death.”
Kilgore and the VSP also restated “acute subdural hemorrhage with contributing Methamphetamine toxicity” as the cause of death — the same cause reported in a Virginia state medical examiner’s autopsy report in June. That report also gave the manner of death as an accident.
Kilgore and the VSP also said Buprenorphine and Delta-9 carboxy THC were present in Cook’s bloodstream.
According to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller in June, Cook was in custody at the Duffield jail the afternoon of May 20 for processing on charges.
“Due to her combative behavior, she was secured in a safety chair,” Geller said, adding that jail personnel found her “unresponsive.”
After jail personnel began CPR, Geller said, Cook was taken to a Wise County hospital, where she was declared dead. Geller did not answer why officials had not announced Cook’s death until recently.
Thursday’s statement gave a timeline in which VSP investigators took the case the day Cook died. She had been arrested on charges of child neglect and DWI that day and, the statement said, had been placed in a restraint chair at the jail due to “her behavior, self-inflicted injuries and refusal of medical treatment.”
Kilgore and the investigators stated that jail officials found Cook was unresponsive in the chair and began CPR on her before she was taken to a Wise County hospital and pronounced dead.
Asked for a copy of the VSP final report, Kilgore said the agency “told me it wasn’t necessarily mine to give.”
Geller on Wednesday said a VSP investigator had given the report to Kilgore in August — at least two weeks ago — for “final review and adjudication.”
In a June interview, Jennifer Fine — Cook’s sister — said she had called the jail around 10:47 p.m. on May 20 when a jail officer told her Cook had been released on her own recognizance, more than three hours after she had been found in the restraint chair.
Southwest Virginia Regional Jail officials denied four parts of a June 23 Kingsport Times News Virginia Freedom of Information request regarding Cook’s death:
• Policy and procedure for monitoring/observation of inmates charged with DUI/DWI and with possible medical conditions
• Video footage of the space where the chair was located during Cook’s presence and restraint on or about May 20, 2022
• The Duffield Regional Jail’s incident report on Cook’s restraint and subsequent non-responsiveness, resuscitation and transfer to a medical facility
• Names/number of Duffield Regional Jail and other personnel present and/or involved in Cook’s restraint/monitoring/resuscitation efforts on or about May 20 for the jail policy on monitoring of inmates with medical conditions
Authority officials said the monitoring policy was proprietary information since jail medical personnel handled medical monitoring. According to a copy of the authority’s Standard Operating Procedure 12.13 6VAC15-40-980, jail medical personnel are responsible for checking the initial application of restrains and any following adjustment.
The policy also states, “Jail staff will visually monitor the inmate at least every fifteen minutes and document.”
A copy of the chair’s instructions states that an inmate should not be held in the chair for more than two hours. The jail authority’s procedures for the chair say an inmate shall not be kept in the chair for more than eight hours without the jail shift commander’s written approval.
Thursdays report did not mention how long Cook had been in the restraint chair.
Fine on Thursday said she found out about the final report from television news. She said she had tried calling and leaving messages with investigators but had heard nothing since June or July until it was announced on local news.
“It doesn’t shock me that they said this,” Fine said of the report. “It doesn’t stop me from finding out whether what they said is what happened.”