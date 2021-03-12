The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a residence in Lee County.
At 7:29 p.m. on March 10, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received an emergency 911 call concerning a violent domestic situation taking place at a residence in the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 421 in Pennington Gap, according to a news release.
“At this stage of the investigation, it has been determined that Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap forced his way into the residence of his in-laws and was in the process of violently dragging his wife out the front door when her 64-year-old father shot at Corbin,” the news release states.
Rescue responded to the scene, where Corbin succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time, according to the news release. Charges are pending consultation with the Lee County Commonwealth's Attorney.