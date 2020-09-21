The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Scott County yesterday.
At 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 23 and Clinch River Highway when an SUV and sedan collided.
The driver of the sedan did not survive the crash. A passenger in the sedan was flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.