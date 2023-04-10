NORTON — A Virginia state trooper remains in jail after he was charged with assault.
Charles Hugo Parsons, 29, Norton, was arraigned in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family member.
Parsons’ bond on the misdemeanor was set at $2,500 secured, but he remained in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield on Monday.
Parsons appeared a second time Monday by video arraignment before General District Court Substitute Judge Paul Johnson on three felony counts of assault after he was accused of attacking a Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a state trooper and a Virginia State Police special agent.
After his arrest, according to a report filed by Trooper R.S. Givens, Parsons allegedly punched Special Agent Jeff Starnes, spit on Trooper Cody Hubbard and kicked Deputy Ryan Rowe after they arrested him around 11:34 a.m. on the misdemeanor charge.
Parsons, wearing yellow prisoner’s clothing, said he wanted to hire his own attorney and asked Johnson about setting bond on the felony counts. Johnson said Parsons’ attorney would have to handle any bond requests.
Parsons was hired by the Virginia State Police in September 2020, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller, and had worked in Dickenson County since 2022.
Parsons has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending completion of the VSP investigation, Geller said.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall said Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore was appointed special prosecutor in Parsons’ case.