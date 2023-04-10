State Trooper arrested after alleged domestic incident

Parsons

 Contributed - SWVA Regional Jail

NORTON — A Virginia state trooper remains in jail after he was charged with assault.

Charles Hugo Parsons, 29, Norton, was arraigned in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family member.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you