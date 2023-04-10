State Trooper arrested after alleged domestic incident

Virginia State Trooper Charles H. Parsons III is on unpaid adminiistrative leave after his arrest April 8 fpr allegedly attacking his wife, two State Police and a Wise County deputy.

 Contributed - SWVA Regional Jail

NORTON - A Virginia State trooper remains in jail after his arrest for an alleged Saturday domestic incident.

Charles Hugo Parsons, 29, Norton was arraigned in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family member.

