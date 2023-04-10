NORTON - A Virginia State trooper remains in jail after his arrest for an alleged Saturday domestic incident.
Charles Hugo Parsons, 29, Norton was arraigned in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family member.
According to the General District criminal complaint filed Saturday by Trooper R.S. Givens. Parsons allegedly attacked his wife, Madison Parsons.
After his arrest, according to Givens, Parsons allegedly punched Special Agent Jeff Starnes, spit on Trooper Cody Hubbard and kicked Deputy Ryan Rowe after they arrested him around 11:34 a.m. on the misdemeanor charge.
Parsons' bond on the misdemeanor was set at $2,500 secured, but he remained in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield Monday.
Parsons appeared a second time Monday, by video arraignment before General District Court Substitute Judge Paul Johnson on three felony counts of assault after he allegedly attacked a Wise County Sheriff’s deputy, a State Trooper and a State Police special agent.
Parsons, wearing yellow prisoner's clothing, said he wanted to hire his own attorney and asked Johnson about setting bond on the felony counts. Johnson said Parsons' attorney would have to handle any bond requests.
Parsons was hired by the State Police in September 2020, according to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, and had worked in Dickenson County since 2022.
Parsons has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending completion of the State Police investigation, Geller said.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth's Attorney Brett Hall said Scott County Commonwealth's Attorney Kyle Kilgore was appointed special prosecutor in Parsons' case.