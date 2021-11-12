WISE — The Virginia State Police is looking for a driver involved in hitting a jogger in Wise County on Wednesday.
An unidentified adult male jogger was running along Hurricane Road near the Johns Road intersection between 6:10 and 6:30 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, when he was struck by what investigators believe is a 1999-2001 model Jeep Cherokee.
The driver did not stop at the scene, Geller said on Thursday, and a passerby found the jogger where he had been thrown into a ditch. The Cherokee is missing its passenger-side mirror and may have damage to its front and side, she added.
Geller said the jogger was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.