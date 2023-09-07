VSP logo

RICHMOND — Thirteen people died in 10 traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend in Virginia, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.

Of those crashes, half of them involved motorcycles. Seven motorcycle operators died as a result from these crashes. 12 individuals died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period compared to the 10 deaths in 2021.


