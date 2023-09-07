RICHMOND — Thirteen people died in 10 traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend in Virginia, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.
Of those crashes, half of them involved motorcycles. Seven motorcycle operators died as a result from these crashes. 12 individuals died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period compared to the 10 deaths in 2021.
The 10 fatal traffic crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and Campbell, Hanover, James City, Montgomery, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Rockbridge, Scott and Wythe counties.
The crashes in Campbell, Pittsylvania and Scott County each involved two fatalities. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Virginia Beach and Hanover, Nelson, Scott and Wythe counties.
“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in the press release. “As demonstrated by the enforcement statistics from the holiday weekend, Virginia’s state troopers were on patrol doing everything we could to prevent crashes and encourage compliance with Virginia traffic laws.”
Virginia State Police also participated in the annual Operation CARE — the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — and the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DUI prevention campaign during the 2023 Labor Day weekend statistical counting period.
Virginia State Police made 73 DUI arrests, stopped 4,475 speeders and 1,945 reckless drivers. State troopers cited 491 seat belt violations and 150 child restraint violations. 279 drivers were also cited for violating Virginia’s “hands free law.”
“As we look to these final months of 2023, I cannot impress enough the importance for all Virginians to take traffic safety seriously and commit to saving lives on our highways,” Settle said.
The Virginia State Police Motorcycle Troopers will be offering free motorcycle assessment courses in the coming weeks. Registration is currently open for the “Ride 2 Save Lives” training courses held in Yorktown, Wytheville, Richmond, Manassas, Salem and Virginia Beach from now through October.