KINGSPORT — What started out as an investigation into a dispute between two neighbors soon led to the arrest of an Appalachia, Virginia, man after he allegedly attempted to bribe a Kingsport police officer.
The investigation into the Hawaii Street dispute took place around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 22. The officer, according to an incident report, noted from prior experience that one of the homes has been suspected of being involved in drug activity.
Soon after arriving in the neighborhood, the officer saw a green Ford F-250 truck turn onto Hawaii Street from Shady View Road and pull into the driveway of said home. The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Stephen Todd Wright, left the truck and walked toward the house, although he did not enter.
Seeing the truck had expired Virginia temporary tags, the officer made contact with Wright. A check showed Wright’s license had been revoked due to a DUI and he had been arrested earlier in the month for driving on a revoked license.
Wright said nothing illegal was in his vehicle and reportedly invited the officer to search it. According to the incident report, the officer found a license plate that had been reported stolen, and a search of Wright turned up a couple of buprenorphine pills.
While securing the evidence, the officer reported that Wright yelled for him to come speak with him.
“What will it take for you to look the other way on all this?” Wright allegedly told the officer. “Want me to buy you something nice? Something big or expensive? I can get you cash, pills, meth, whatever you want.”
According to the incident report, the officer then asked a fellow officer to come over to his car, where Wright again offered to give them money, drugs, or information in exchange for his release from custody.
When the officer told Wright he was being charged with bribery, he began backtracking, saying he just wanted to do controlled drug buys for the department, the report states.
Wright was charged with expired registration, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, simple possession, possession of stolen property and bribery of a public servant. Kingsport police will also be applying for the seizure of the F-250 in accordance with state law.