ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 6 in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend, held her against her will for several hours and threatened to kill her.
On Sept. 7, the woman told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Harrell that her boyfriend, Brandon Lee Murrell, 27, 5387 Cool Branch Road, Sneedville, had beaten her over the course of several hours on Sept. 6 at a residence on Spruce Pine Road.
“(The alleged victim stated) Brandon had held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her,” Harrell stated in his report. “(The alleged victim) also stated that Brandon took her phone and car keys from her so she couldn’t leave or call for help.”
Harrell stated that he observed bruises on both of the woman’s arms, her left shoulder, on her back and around her neck and face.
“Her face was so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut,” Harrell added. “(The alleged victim) advised that the beating went on for several hours.”
Murrell was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at his home.
During his arraignment on Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, Murrell was served with an order of protection and his bond was set at $100,000.
He is scheduled to be returned to Hawkins County Sessions Court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.