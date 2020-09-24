CLINCHPORT — The Virginia State Police has identified the victim in a Sept. 20 fatal crash south of Natural Tunnel State Park.
Connie M. Hensley, 58, of Duffield, was pronounced dead at Holston Valley Medical Center on Sunday, according to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
Hensley was driving north on U.S. Route 23 at 5:35 p.m. Sunday when her Honda Civic struck the driver’s side of a Honda Pilot that pulled out from State Route 65.
The Pilot’s driver, Richard A. Spivey, 69, Kingsport, was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, Geller said.
Spivey was charged with failure to yield right-of-way.
An unidentified 15-year female passenger in Hensley’s vehicle was also taken to Holston Valley for treatment of serious injuries, Geller said. Hensley and the juvenile were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.