GATE CITY — Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal vehicle crash in Scott County Thursday.
The VHP says Patricia L. Jones, 62, of Duffield, Va., died at the scene. An 11-year-old male in the vehicle was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Both were wearing seatbelts.
The incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. on Route 23, less than a mile north of Route 871, according to the VSP.
A tractor-trailer, driven by Erik W. Schultz, 32, of Maryville, Tennessee, was traveling south on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck the mountainside and partially jackknifed. A southbound 2013 Chev- rolet Avalanche, driven by Jones, struck the rear of the truck, the VSP said in a news release Friday.
Schultz, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with reckless driving.
VSP Senior Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating the crash.