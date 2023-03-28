A New York man facing a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication in an incident on Interstate 81 has been released from the hospital and transported to the Sullivan County Jail, authorities said.
A 17-year-old boy who was also struck and hospitalized in the incident in critical condition has stabilized and expected to recover, Kingsport police said.
Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, New York, will face charges of vehicle homicide by intoxication, as well as reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle and failure to exercise due care, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday when Kingsport police officers were called to the scene of a crash of an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound land of Interstate 81, just north of the Airport Parkway exit, or exit 63.
An investigation found that a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van, occupied by eight men, were driving south when the left front tire became flat.
The driver pulled into the right-hand shoulder and five men got out to working on repairing the tire, authorities said.
A short time later, a red Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, driven by Carrera, veered into the right-hand shoulder, sideswiped the van and hit all five men, working on the tire, the press release stated.
The truck continued south then jack-knifed overturned on the side of the interstate.
Police said Carrera received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Four of the five pedestrians were killed. The fifth pedestrian sustained suspected major injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The identities of those struck by the tractor-trailer were Jesse James Delacruz, 49, of Fayeteville, Tennessee; Jose Urbano Serrano, 25 of Crossville, Alabama and two 17-year-olds from Alabama, whom police are not releasing names due to them being minors. A fifth person remains unidentified.
The three occupants who remained inside the van were not injured. Based upon officers’ observations and evidence collected at the scene, investigators established probable cause that Carerra was operating the tractor-trailer while impaired, the press release said.