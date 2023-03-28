Saul Carrera

A New York man facing a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication in an incident on Interstate 81 has been released from the hospital and transported to the Sullivan County Jail, authorities said.

A 17-year-old boy who was also struck and hospitalized in the incident in critical condition has stabilized and expected to recover, Kingsport police said.

