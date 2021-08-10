CHURCH HILL — No one was injured and no suspect has been located in a reported active shooter situation at Volunteer High School this morning, according to police.
Just before 8 a.m. a caller to 911 said he was a student at the school, had been bullied by popular students, was armed with a handgun and inside a bathroom near the school's offices, police said in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.
At roughly the same time, EMS had responded outside the school to a female student having seizures, police said, and the two situations were not related.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and Church Hill Police Department in the ongoing investigation to identify the source of the hoax call, which led to evacuation of the school and a "sea of blue lights" from multiple agencies from across the region.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said students will be able to safely return to Volunteer tomorrow and praised the response of all involved today.
At 10:55 a.m. the sheriff's office posted: a call came in just before 8 a.m. reporting an active shooter in the school; deputies responded and immediately began searching the school; no suspect was located; and no injuries had been reported as of the time of the post.
During a press conference that began at 11:15 a.m., an emergency responder said two people were transported from the school for medical treatment not related to gunshots.
At 1:23 p.m. Hawkins County Emergency 911 posted on social media:
"Law enforcement is advising that residents living in the area of Volunteer High School can resume normal activity. Volunteer High School will remain on lockdown. We thank you for your cooperation during this incident."
REPORTED EARLIER:
Hawkins County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a reported active shooter at Volunteer High School, according to a department spokeswoman.
She said deputies were on scene or en route circa 8:26 a.m. today.
Deputies are working to secure the scene.
She said Sheriff Ronnie Lawson would release additional information as it becomes available. A press conference has been announced for later this morning.
Hawkins County Schools announced due to the emergency at Volunteer, all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County were placed on lockdown, but that lockdown has been lifted on all schools other than Volunteer.
"Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area," the statement reads in part.
Students from Volunteer were being evacuated to the National Guard Armory.
The school system said more information will be forthcoming.
At 9:03 a.m. Hawkins County Emergency Communications 911 tweeted the following message:
"Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless you have an emergency. If you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W."
Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on the scene, including: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office; Mount Carmel Police Department; Church Hill Police Department; Sullivan County Sheriff's Office; Kingsport Police Department; and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency vehicle can be seen at the entrance of the National Guard Armory, where a long line of traffic is flowing as parents and family of students enter the site. Several buses loaded with students could be seen entering the property.
The school system posted on social media:
"Parents- please stay in your cars when you arrive to the armory and wait for further instructions. Staff are there to assist with reunification process."