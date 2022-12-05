KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted a lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system.
Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, in a late afternoon email, wrote:
"This morning, around 11:30, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School, located at 1236 Moreland Drive in Kingsport, was notified that a staff member at the school was injured. Investigators were called to the scene to assist in determining how the staff member was injured and are actively investigating.
"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a student is involved; however, the investigation remains ongoing."
Sullivan Heights is located at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport.
Some parents reported getting the automated message around 2 p.m. Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hughes confirmed the school was on lockdown, as reported in multiple social media posts.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and School Board Chairman Randall Jones could not be reached for immediate comment Monday afternoon, although a phone message was left for both.
Kingsport Police spokesman Tom Patton also could not be reached for immediate comment.
