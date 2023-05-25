BLOUNTVILLE — Suspended Kingsport City Schools special education teacher Michelle Carpenter faces 40 felony charges for alleged child abuse of 10 children at school, according to an indictment by a Sullivan County grand jury.
The students were 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-Kindergarten class at Johnson Elementary School, and she had similar allegations against her earlier when she worked at the Palmer Early Education Center.
In addition, the same grand jury has issued a report critical of Kingsport City Schools handling of child abuse allegations against a teacher, saying a delay in reporting allegations to law enforcement delayed and hampered an investigation.
"Kingsport City Schools has received no communication from the district attorney general's office regarding the investigative findings of the grand jury," KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said in an emailed statement Thursday morning. "Michelle Carpenter is on unpaid suspension from KCS."
ABUSE CHARGES AND ALLEGATIONS
Carpenter allegedly hurt special education students in her Johnson Elementary School classroom, according to a new release from the district attorney's office about grand jury concerns the school system did not handled the allegations properly.
"These actions included screaming in kids' faces, putting her foot on a student's shin and applying pressure until the student cried to keep his legs still, smacking a student's hand and leaving red marks, belittling and name calling children who had accidents, yanking kids up and down by their arms, leaving students in soiled diapers, pushing them roughly onto the commode, digging her finger deeply into students' armpits (and telling the assistant teacher that it was the way to do it so it would not leave observable bruises) and jerking and dragging a student," the release said, based on a May 17 grand jury report.
Assistant Sullivan County District Attorney William Harper, who issued the release, said in a phone interview Thursday morning that the Carpenter allegedly abused 10 children and faces two count for each charge:
• Ten Class D felony charges of abuse, the infliction of bruising, etc., that each would carry a sentence if convicted for two to 12 years in prison; and
• Ten Class E felonies of adversely affecting a child's welfare, which would carry a sentence of one to six years in prison.
The grand jury indicted her, and she turned herself in Wednesday, May 24, and was that day released on a $25,000 bond. Her first court date is July 21 in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville.
GRAND JURY SAYS SCHOOL SYSTEM MISHANDLED CASE
The grand jury on May 17 heard testimony from a Kingsport Police Detective Abby Ford, as well as Johnson Elementary School Principal Stacy Edwards, KCS Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie and former Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse "in a matter regarding alleged child abuse committed by a special education teacher," according to a Thursday morning news release from Harper.
"The dates of the alleged abuse were between August of 2021 and March of 2022 and involved multiple children in a class of 3 and 4-year-old pre-K students, many of whom were non-verbal children on the autism spectrum," the release said. "A teaching assistant who worked in the same classroom made a detailed report to the school principal with the names of children, dates and the specific acts of abuse that she witnessed being committed by the main teacher."
The assistant district attorney confirmed the teacher in question is Carpenter. The release also said parents of the children reported patterns of regressive and fearful behavior because of the ongoing abuse. It also indicated the grand jury's comments would be sent to the school system, but True said the system had received no such submission as of Thursday morning.
Carpenter had been accused of similar behavior two years prior, at which time the school system investigated the allegations itself and did not report it to the Department of Children's Services or the Kingsport Police Department, which the release said was contrary to the law. The teacher was given a two-day suspension after an internal investigation by the school administration.
However, in 2020 the child abuse reporting statute as it relates to school personnel was changed to make reporting easier for teachers and administration.
The revised statutes were sent to Moorhouse along with two separate letters from District Attorney Barry Staubus "highlighting that school personnel must avoid conducting an investigation. The statute provides detailed protocols and procedures to be followed when there is an allegation of abuse, but all of this was ignored by multiple administrators within the Kingsport City School system," the release said.
"The law specifically states that there should be no internal investigation by the school, which was again ignored in this current case," the release said.
"Rather than report the alleged abuse immediately, administrators conducted their own internal investigation and waited nearly two weeks before notifying the Department of Children's Services and law enforcement.
"This delay hampered law enforcement's ability to promptly begin an investigation in a case where most of the witnesses/victims had no ability to communicate and signs of observable injuries disappeared quickly," the release said.
"The substandard handling of the past and current case is considered egregious by this grand jury and represents a systemic failure on the part of the Kingsport City Schools. Most disturbing to the members of the grand jury, however, was the testimony regarding the significant impact this abuse had on the students.
"Grand jurors asked many questions of the witnesses and felt their answers showed a blatant disregard of the children's best interests as well as the law. Witnesses admitted to knowing about the statutes, but claimed they also had to consider the interest of the tenured teacher. The witnesses each stated that any future allegations will be handled properly.
"The grand jury hopes that by providing this report to the citizens of Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport that a dialogue will occur between law enforcement, the Department of Children Services, and the Kingsport City Schools to ensure that our children's interests come first, and an incident of this nature is not mishandled again."