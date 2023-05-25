Crime logo police lights
BLOUNTVILLE — Suspended Kingsport City Schools special education teacher Michelle Carpenter faces 40 felony charges for alleged child abuse of 10 children at school, according to an indictment by a Sullivan County grand jury.

The students were 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-Kindergarten class at Johnson Elementary School, and she had similar allegations against her earlier when she worked at the Palmer Early Education Center.

