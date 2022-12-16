BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School.
In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is to review charges of dismissal against Eddie Dalton, the suspended Sullivan Heights band director charged with false reporting for saying a male student stabbed with with a hobby- type knife on Dec. 5.
Parent Ashleigh Stone also said her daughter was shocked about the charges that Dalton made a false report.
CHARGE DETAILS
Dalton was charged, arrested and suspended without pay as a teacher on Dec. 7. He was arraigned on Dec. 8 and has his next General Sessions Court date on March 7 in Kingsport. He was treated for his wounds at a local hospital, school officials have said.
Dalton, 53, with a Kingsport Eastern Star Road address in Washington County, has worked for the school system for 25 years, according to the court affidavit of his charges.
“Until the board next meets, you are being placed on suspension status, without pay,” Rafalowski wrote in a Dec. 9 letter to Dalton in his personnel file, which was obtained with a public records request.
“Please do not report to the school for any reason, or be on school grounds, while on suspension status,” Rafalowski wrote. “If you wish to resign or retire rather than face or contest the enclosed charges, please confirm the same to me as soon as possible in writing, either by email or by signed letter. I regret that it has come to this, but your recent actions have left me no other choice.”
The charges of dismissal mentioned in the letter weren’t included in the response to the public records request for his personnel file.
Updated: Deloach Friday morning in answering an email inquiry from Thursday wrote that the "charges of dismissal were not included because those charges are not formalized as of yet."
Dalton began as a full-time teacher for the county in mid-1998, according to his personnel file. Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach on Thursday said he is thus ineligible for retirement given his age and/or years of service. She said Dalton has until Dec. 20 to respond to Rafalowski’s letter.
1999 PARENTAL CONCERNS
Also in the personnel file is a May 28, 1999, letter from Paul David and Nancy M. Carter to school officials, alleging Dalton flipped off a “Dobyns-Bennett fan” with a middle finger during a South High School jazz band performance, over which he was director, and allegedly told off-color jokes in front of students at another time.
The Carters wrote that Dalton denied both incidents, calling them false rumors, but wrote that their daughter in the jazz band saw the middle finger gesture and “two mothers” confirmed the dirty jokes. No further mention of either allegation was in the personnel file.
2022 PARENTAL CONCERNS
“My daughter is a student of his. She is shocked,” said Ashleigh Stone, whose sixth-grade daughter is a band student at Sullivan Heights.
Stone also said in a recent phone interview she plans to attend the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting and ask for better communications to parents when such incidents occur.
She said it just wasn’t right that the school system waited until school was in session on Tuesday to send parents a follow-up message about a stabbing after the initial Monday message about a staff member’s medical emergency.
The spouse of a recent military retiree, Stone said she and her husband would get notices of fire and intruder drills at school in communities where they used to live, in addition to timely notices about actual incidents.
The school system notified parents at about 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 5 after the initial report at about 11:30 a.m. concerning a medical emergency of a staff member.
“There was still a threat,” Stone said. She said more parents would have opted to keep their students home Tuesday for safety fears had they known more details before school started.
The school system sent out another message on Dec. 7 after the Sheriff’s Office message about the charges and arrest of Dalton.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy in a statement then said his department initially had little available to release about the incident.
“Please understand that the incident that was reported this week at Sullivan Heights Middle left us with little to no information to release,” Cassidy said in the Dec. 7 statement.
“As most of you know, if I felt that anyone was in danger or that there was a risk to the public, I would be the first to release that information,” Cassidy said. “What I will not do is release speculation, hearsay or other inaccurate information to excite the public when it is not warranted. As always, we will investigate any incident to the best of our ability and report only the facts.”
Stone, however, said the school system and law enforcement “left a lot of room for speculation” among students, staff and parents and on social media, adding that more and quicker transparency on the matter would have helped parents not feel their children might be unsafe.
Rafalowski has not responded to multiple requests for comments on Stone’s concerns, which are similar to concerns other parents expressed on Facebook.
“I am incredibly concerned with how we received information regarding the incident that took place on Monday.” Stone wrote in an email. “I feel like telling us that the lockdown was due to a staff medical emergency was false and misleading.”
During the week of the incident, Facebook had multiple parents who wrote they were angry about how the situation was handled, including students allegedly being told they couldn’t use their cell phones to call or text parents.