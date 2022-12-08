Harold "Eddie" Dalton, band director at Sullivan Heights Middle School suspended for making a false stabbing report Dec. 5. He is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, was freed on $5,000 in bond Wednesday, the day of his arrest, and was arraigned Thursday.
Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher known as Eddie Dalton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with filing a false report that he was stabbed at school Monday. The incident resulted in a lockdown called a "hold" at the school, housed in the former Sullivan South High School building.
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting "suspiciously" in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him.
He got out of jail on bond Wednesday, after his arrest earlier that day. He was arraigned in court Thursday morning, Dec. 8, and next is to appear in court March 7, also according to a court document.
The document indicates Harold E. "Eddie" Dalton made a false report of two male students in a hallway, claiming one wore a red flannel shirt and had brown hair.
That's according to the Affidavit of Complaint filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court in Kingsport at Dalton's arraignment Thursday morning.
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the department, Thursday said Dalton bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond set by a magistrate Wednesday evening.
According to the affidavit, filed by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Detective Preston White, the detective responded to the school for a reported aggravated assault "involving a teacher" the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.
Previously, officials said the report came about 11:30 a.m., with school system officials saying they were notified about 11:40 a.m.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski in a Wednesday night written statement said Dalton has been suspended and she will seek school board termination of the tenured teacher's employment. The affidavit indicates Dalton has worked 25 years for Sullivan County Schools.
She could not be reached for immediate comment Thursday to say whether the suspension was with or without pay, and Assistant Superintendent Ingrid Deloach and Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones referred comment to Rafalowski.
"The teacher, identified as Harold Dalton, stated that he exited the band office and observed two male students in the hallway acting suspicious," the affidavit White wrote said.
"Mr. Dalton said that he approached the students to see what was going on when one student began stabbing him. Mr. Dalton states that he was unable to identify the the students or the direction in which they exited the hallway. The only description was a student wearing a red colored flannel shirt and brownish colored hair."
Previous statements from law enforcement and Rafalowski indicated the then-unnamed staff member suffered puncture wounds from a "hobby" type knife and was treated at a local hospital.
Seabolt was asked Thursday via email if Dalton's wounds were self-inflicted.
"What we do know as fact, based on hours of investigation and review of video surveillance, is that no other individuals were involved in the incident," Seabolt responded, mirroring a statement in the affidavit that "no other individuals" were involved in the incident.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS
The affidavit said that after reviewing video footage from security cameras in the building "it was determined that all accessible exits from the incident location were monitored by video surveillance."
"It was determined that there was no student matching the description that was provided by Mr. Dalton leaving the area of the incident location," the affidavit said.
"Multiple interviews were conducted at the school with administrators, teachers and students. It was determined through extensive investigation that no other individuals were involved in this incident," the affidavit said. "Mr. Dalton was interviewed and it was clear from our investigation that he gave statements to law enforcement concerning the alleged stabbing knowing that the incident that he reported did not occur and the information he provided was false."
The school announced Tuesday on Facebook that the band concert originally scheduled for that day would be postponed until January, with specifics to be released later.
