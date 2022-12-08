KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting "suspiciously" in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him.

He got out of jail on bond Wednesday, after his arrest earlier that day. He was arraigned in court Thursday morning, Dec. 8, and next is to appear in court March 7, also according to a court document.

