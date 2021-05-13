BLOUNTVILLE — Rachel Joann Wells, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rickey Busick, 45, according to information released Thursday morning by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Wells allegedly confessed to shooting Busick, according to the affidavit of complaint filed in Sullivan County General Session Court.
Details from that document:
• The sheriff's office received a call at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday that a female had shot a male at a residence on Gaines Street in the Orebank community just east of Kingsport.
• The first deputy to arrive on the scene saw James Oaks Jr. holding Wells down on the floor in the kitchen of the residence.
• James Oaks Sr. took a firearm from Wells and moved it to the front bedroom of the residence.
• The deputy detained Wells and placed her in his vehicle, went back inside to do a protective sweep and found Busick dead on the bathroom floor with a single gunshot wound to the head.
• Detectives spoke with James Oaks Jr. at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and he said Wells had been living with him and "Wells was acting like the devil and he wanted her out of his house."
• Oaks Jr. said he had been outside with his cousin, Busick, doing yard work and when they came inside the house Wells was sitting on the couch.
• Busick went to use the bathroom and Oaks Jr. went to his bedroom to get his cigarettes.
• Oaks Jr. said when he was walking out of the bedroom, he saw Wells at the bathroom door and she had the gun in her hands. When Busick opened the bathroom door she shot Busick one time, he said.
• Oaks Jr. said Busick fell into the bathroom and Wells then pointed the gun at him. As a result, Oaks Jr. said, he grabbed the gun and was trying to get it away from Wells. He said Wells was fighting over the gun but he was able to gain control of it, and he held her down until police arrived.
• Detectives viewed a video camera from a neighboring residence. The camera shows Wells retrieving a rifle used in the shooting death of Busick at about 4:24 p.m. The gun had been in a truck parked in the driveway of 405 Gaines St. Wells then went inside the residence with the rifle.
• When interviewed at the sherriff's office, Wells "voluntarily and knowingly waived her Miranda rights in the interview room" — and "she confessed to shooting Rickey Busick in the head one time while he was exiting the bathroom."
Wells is jailed with a bond of $1 million.