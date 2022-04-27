A man who Tennessee Bureau Investigation agents fired at in front of Cook-Out on East Stone Drive Tuesday night as he escaped arrest has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Cody Christian, 29, faces several federal charges including Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in observance of a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
Christian evaded authorities Tuesday night when around 8:30 p.m., agents spotted him in the parking lot of Cook-Out. During the investigation, a TBI agent then fired shots.
According to a TBI press release, it was not clear if Christian was struck by gunfire.
Drug Investigation Division TBI agents, along with the FBI, were working together to apprehend Christian, authorities said.
The TBI is still investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of District Attorny General Barry Staubus.
TBI officials said they had no further information on the investigation.
A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information, leading to Christian’s arrest. Authorities said they do consider him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.