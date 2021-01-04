BRISTOL – The victims of a shooting in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sunday have been identified by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Linzie Humes, 59, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead related to his injuries, a news release states. His brother George Humes, 60, was also found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, but has since been released.
Vickie Roberts, the girlfriend of George Humes, called police about the incident and was inside the trailer during the shooting, according to the news release. The suspect, Michael Daniel Endres, 31, was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Endres was arraigned today at 9 a.m., and his next court date is Jan. 27. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail and can waive extradition prior to his January court date, according to police.
Previous story:
BRISTOL — The U.S Marshals, Virginia State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect wanted on multiple charges in Sullivan County.
Michael Daniel Endres, 31, was taken into custody at 22126 Sweet Hollow Road in Abingdon after a search warrant was conducted at the residence. Endres was wanted out of Sullivan County for first-degree murder, attempted first- degree murder and reckless endangerment, according to police.
On Sunday at around 10:08 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that just occurred at 414 Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee. The caller stated that a male had shot at them and that two individuals were injured by gunfire, according to a news release.
“Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located two unknown males with gunshot wounds and were advised the suspect had fled in an unknown vehicle,” the news release states. “Both victims were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center by EMS for treatment. One victim later succumbed to his injuries and the names of the victims will not be released pending notification of the family.”
After detectives arrived on scene and spoke to witnesses, they identified Endres as a suspect. Endres was believed to have fled to Washington County, Virginia, and was considered armed and dangerous, according to police.