Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office released the following update on the deputy who was shot this morning in Bluff City:
"We are thankful that our deputy is okay. The Bristol Virginia Police Department and the Kingsport Police Department assisted our SWAT team in taking this suspect into custody this morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided support to our agency as well.
"We are very appreciative of their help."
Previous story:
Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an update on this morning's shooting in Bluff City. A Friday afternoon news release revealed the following:
"At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Sullivan County.
"Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Alan Coulter, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Riley Hollow Road. Coulter drove down Riley Hollow Road, got out of the truck he was driving, and ran up a driveway and into an outbuilding located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road. As deputies approached the outbuilding, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. Coulter then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to come out. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Coulter in an effort to get him to surrender. During this time, the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist the Sullivan County SWAT Team. Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The deputy who was shot was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.
"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.
"Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com."
Previous story:
Update: The barricade situation is now over, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Times News reporter on the scene.
The TBI is beginning its investigation, public information officer Leslie Earhart said.
Previous story:
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies are in negotiations at this hour with a barricaded suspect following a shooting that left a deputy wounded, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Seabolt said deputies encountered a man with active warrants around midnight Thursday. The man ran from deputies and barricaded himself in a home on Riley Hollow Road in the Hickory Tree community.
Deputies were met with gunfire that came from inside of the home, and one deputy was struck, Seabolt said. That deputy was transported for medical treatment.
Negotiations are still ongoing with the suspect.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.
"The scene is currently still active. While we’ve been requested to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting, we can’t begin our investigation until the incident is resolved," according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
"The @BalladHealth trauma team is engaged and working to take care of this deputy. Our prayers are with him, his family, the entire Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, and ALL of our region's law enforcement officers who protect us every day. God bless each of them," tweeted Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told the Times News he felt confident in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics team’s ability to deescalate the situation as much as possible.
“We have the most capable county law enforcement agency there is,” Venable said. “They are well equipped and they’re well trained. Our SWAT team is among the best in the state. They look to resolve situations like this and keep it at the lowest possible level of intensity. I’m confident they’ll do that.”
Meanwhile, Sullivan County school officials have made minor transportation changes in the Sullivan East High School area.
Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare said a handful of students did not go to school at the normal time, awaiting an all-clear.
"I would say probably a dozen students were affected," Hare said. "There's a few who aren't here. They just chose to stay home. "
He said lessons are online, and students can work from home in this situation.
Hare also said that the school was not called off or locked down because the incident was contained, and school and law enforcement officials did not believe a lockdown or closing was necessary.