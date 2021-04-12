KINGSPORT — Kingsport detectives are investigating a second shooting incident that occurred on Virgil Avenue Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
On April 11 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Kingsport police patrol officers and detectives responded to the 300 block of Virgil Avenue in Kingsport in reference to a shooting incident. While all of the people involved had left the scene prior to police arrival, responding officers located evidence of the incident in question in the roadway.
Shortly thereafter, KPD was notified that one individual from this incident was at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. As of the time of this release, that person remains hospitalized; however, his injuries appear non-life threatening.
Further investigation revealed that known acquaintances had met on Virgil Avenue to resolve a disagreement. An argument ensued which then escalated into a physical confrontation and culminated in shots being fired.
This incident remains under active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division as detectives attempt to identify the other people involved; therefore, no further details are available for release at this time.
Anyone with any information that may assist with this case is asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us
This incident is completely unrelated to the officer-involved shooting that occurred at the same location at approximately the same time, according to the news release. For information on that incident, read the previous story below.
Previous story
KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
The incident took place after suspects who were fleeing from Hawkins County and Mount Carmel authorities surprisingly came across Kingsport officers and Sullivan County deputies who were in the neighborhood on an unrelated matter.
According to a press release from the TBI, a Hawkins County deputy and a Mount Carmel officer spotted a stolen SUV traveling along Highway 11-W just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a pursuit ensued.
The deputy and officer chased the vehicle into Kingsport, eventually turning onto Virgil Avenue.
The TBI reports the vehicle then encountered Kingsport Police Department officers and a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy near the intersection of Virgil and Tip Top Avenue. These officers were blocking the roadway as part of an investigation involving an unrelated incident.
As the vehicle approached, the TBI reports the driver refused to stop and drove toward the officers. The Sullivan County deputy fired shots and struck the driver, causing the vehicle to crash in the 200 block of Virgil.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and one of the four other passengers sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, the TBI reports.
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather evidence, interviews and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.
Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at timesnews.net.
Previous story
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday evening in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
The incident took place near Virgil Avenue and Tip Top Avenue with numerous officers responding to the scene.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, confirmed that a shooting incident was being investigated but that any information would not be available until Monday.