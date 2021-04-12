KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
The incident took place after suspects who were fleeing from Hawkins County and Mount Carmel authorities surprisingly came across Kingsport officers and Sullivan County deputies who were in the neighborhood on an unrelated matter.
According to a press release from the TBI, a Hawkins County deputy and a Mount Carmel officer spotted a stolen SUV traveling along Highway 11-W just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a pursuit ensued.
The deputy and officer chased the vehicle into Kingsport, eventually turning onto Virgil Avenue.
The TBI reports the vehicle then encountered Kingsport Police Department officers and a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy near the intersection of Virgil and Tip Top Avenue. These officers were blocking the roadway as part of an investigation involving an unrelated incident.
As the vehicle approached, the TBI reports the driver refused to stop and drove toward the officers. The Sullivan County deputy fired shots and struck the driver, causing the vehicle to crash in the 200 block of Virgil.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and one of the four other passengers sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, the TBI reports.
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather evidence, interviews and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.
Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at timesnews.net
Previous story
