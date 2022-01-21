Update: The barricade situation is now over, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Times News reporter on the scene.
The TBI is beginning its investigation, public information officer Leslie Earhart said.
Previous story:
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies are in negotiations at this hour with a barricaded suspect following a shooting that left a deputy wounded, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Seabolt said deputies encountered a man with active warrants around midnight Thursday. The man ran from deputies and barricaded himself in a home on Riley Hollow Road in the Hickory Tree community.
Deputies were met with gunfire that came from inside of the home, and one deputy was struck, Seabolt said. That deputy was transported for medical treatment.
Negotiations are still ongoing with the suspect.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.
"The scene is currently still active. While we’ve been requested to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting, we can’t begin our investigation until the incident is resolved," according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
"The @BalladHealth trauma team is engaged and working to take care of this deputy. Our prayers are with him, his family, the entire Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, and ALL of our region's law enforcement officers who protect us every day. God bless each of them," tweeted Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health.
Meantime, Sullivan County school officials have made minor transportation changes in the Sullivan East High School area.
Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare said a handful of students did not go to school at the normal time, awaiting an all-clear.
"I would say probably a dozen students were affected," Hare said. "There's a few who aren't here. They just chose to stay home. "
He said lessons are online, and students can work from home in this situation.
Hare also said that the school was not called off or locked down because the incident was contained, and school and law enforcement officials did not believe a lockdown or closing was necessary.