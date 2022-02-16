Two bomb threats in two days caused evacuations of the Kingsport Justice Center and Rogersville City School.
Both incidents remain under investigation, authorities said, with no charges filed as of Tuesday evening.
ROGERSVILLE EVACUATION
Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, RCS officials were alerted to a bomb threat that allegedly involved a student.
According to Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin, school staff immediately took action evacuating the building and locating those said to be involved.
Jarnagin said staff alerted the Rogersville Police Department, which took the lead investigating what the police called a vague threat.
The school was also assisted by the Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Dispatch, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, and K-9 units from Sullivan County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Jonesborough Police Department.
The Hawkins County School District provided buses to transport students to a local church, where they were reunited with their parents.
“Staff and parents were excellent through the whole ordeal,” Jarnagin said.
The building was cleared, and staff members were allowed to re-enter the structure around 4 p.m.
The RPD said the investigation is ongoing, but no one had been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.
KINGSPORT EVACUATION
The Justice Center bomb threat came in about 9 a.m., and the building was evacuated shortly thereafter, according to Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton.
On the scene at about 10:20 a.m. were the KPD Bomb Squad; the KPD, including Police Chief Dale Phipps and Patton; the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; the Greene County K-9 Unit; and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“I can confirm that a bomb threat was received this morning at the Kingsport Justice Center,” Patton wrote in an email around 10:31 a.m. “Out of an abundance of caution, the building has been temporarily evacuated to allow for an investigation into the source and credibility of the threat. No other information is available at this time.”
At the scene a few minutes earlier, Patton said that surrounding buildings, including the Higher Education Center across Clay Street from the justice center, were not evacuated.
“Nothing suspicious was detected during the search of the Justice Center,” Patton said in a follow-up email shortly before noon. “As of approximately 11:30 a.m., the building was cleared for re-entry and normal business resumed. The associated investigation into the source of the threat remains active and ongoing.”
According to the city’s website, the Kingsport Justice Center houses the KPD, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, City Jail (a short-term holding facility), Kingsport Juvenile Court (a Sullivan County court serving the western end of the county) and Sullivan County General Sessions Court Divisions II and III.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.