KINGSPORT – A Hawkins County deputy was injured and two suspects were shot during an early morning incident in downtown Kingsport on Monday.
According to Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the TBI, the incident took place around 5 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive and involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department.
The encounter began in Hawkins County when a deputy spotted a stolen truck in the Allandale community – a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, Earhart said during a Monday morning briefing on the investigation.
An officer with the Mount Carmel Police Department responded to the assist in the stopping of the stolen truck.
Earhart said the pursuit continued into Kingsport and eventually led to Cherokee Village Drive.
“At that point the occupants got out of the truck and into a car that was waiting,” Earhart said.
The car then drove towards the officers, who opened fire, striking two of the occupants. Earhart said the Hawkins County deputy was struck by the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.
The two occupants who were shot attempted to flee the vehicle, but were apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Earhart said a third person who was in the vehicle has been located and there may have possibly been a fourth inside the car.
TBI agents are working to determine if there were any more accomplices. The TBI was called in to investigate the matter at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Previous story:
KINGSPORT - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near downtown Kingsport early Monday morning.
According to Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the TBI, the incident took place around 5 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive. The shooting involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department, Earhart said.
The TBI was called in to investigate the matter at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
No further information has been released at this time. An update on the incident is expected later today.