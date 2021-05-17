KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to a Saturday morning shooting that left a city woman dead.
Police are searching for Zachery Felton in connection to the shooting of Amber Schwenk. The incident took place around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bays View Court. According to an affidavit filed by the Kingsport Police Department, officers found Schwenk inside a home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
After conducting interviews with others in the home, detectives determined Felton was the person responsible. Felton left the scene prior to police arriving, but detectives obtained a warrant, charging him with 1) First Degree Murder, 2) Vandalism of a Monitoring Device, and 3) Vandalism.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Felton to its “Most Wanted” list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500.
According to the affidavit Felton and Schwenk were previously in a relationship. On the day of the incident, Felton had asked to come into the house to retrieve some belongings; 20 minutes later witnesses told police they heard a gunshot from downstairs.
Felton was released on May 10 from Knox County on pre-trial release for two charges of promoting prostitution and as part of his release was required to wear an ankle monitor. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, the monitor was removed and Kingsport detectives later that morning located it in the median of Interstate 26 between exits 2 and 3.
The affidavit states that Felton had been to the house earlier in the week and accused his ex-girlfriend Schwenk of stealing more than $30,000 in cash from his belongings while he was incarcerated.
Kingsport police say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, so there is no reason at this time to believe that there is any immediate danger to the public at large.
At this time, Felton remains wanted and at large, however, detectives have a strong reason to believe that he has fled the state. Due to the charges against him, and the nature of this incident, he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Felton is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about Felton you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
