featured breaking UPDATE: Man wanted for first-degree murder charge in Blountville shooting now in custody CLIFF HIGHTOWER Jan 19, 2023 BLOUNTVILLE - A man wanted for first-degree murder is now in custody for a shooting death that happened late Wednesday, authorities said.A first-degree murder warrant was issued Thursday morning for Donald Harry Britt, 32.Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, said Britt was arrested Thursday in Johnson City. He was considered armed and dangerous. Investigators said it was believed that Britt was driving a 2007 Nissan Xterra, beige in color. The vehicle was described as having a 3-inch lift kit and larger wheels.Seabolt said deputies were called to Deck Lane in Blountville Wednesday evening for a shooting incident. No other details are being released at this time because it is an active investigation.There is also a warrant charging Britt with violation of probation, authorities said.