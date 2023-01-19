BLOUNTVILLE - A man wanted for first-degree murder is hospitalized following a pursuit in Johnson City and a second murder victim was found Thursday morning, authorities said.
"This investigation is ongoing and detective are still actively on-scene gathering information," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. "Additional charges are pending."
A first-degree murder warrant was issued Thursday morning for Donald Harry Britt, 32, for a shooting that occurred Wednesday night that left 36-year-old Katie Arnold, of Blountville, dead.
Britt was considered armed and dangerous and police started looking for him driving a red Dodge Challenger.
Cassidy said a second victim was found shot on Stevenson Road, a location only a little more than a mile away from the scene of the first shooting on Deck Lane. Investigators found the body after they were asked to conduct a welfare check on the victim, who did not show up for work.
The victim's name was not released, pending notification to next of kin, Cassidy said.
Investigators discovered the Challenger and immediately started looking for a 2007 Nissan Xterra that belonged to the second victim. Police found the SUV and gave pursuit.
Britt crashed the vehicle and authorities were able to arrest him. Cassidy said Britt was then transported to the hospital due to "injuries sustained in the crash."
Cassidy said during the press conference that Britt had a "pre-existing relationship" with the first victim, but still did not have any information if Britt knew the second victim.
He also said that at this time investigators do not know the motive behind the murders. Cassidy said there is still a lot of information being uncovered by multiple jurisdiction.
"We've got three crime scenes," Cassidy said. "We've got the Stevenson Lane, the Deck Lane and now the pursuit in Johnson City. I don't know what all was recovered there, but that will be released at a later time."
Cassidy said Britt also had a criminal history and he was on probation at this time. But he did not have a history of the charges.
Authorities have issued a warrant charging Britt with violation of probation.