SURGOINSVILLE — Arrests were made in two unrelated motorcycle pursuits this past weekend in Hawkins County, one of which involved a stolen 2004 Triumph, and the other a man who reportedly laid down his Harley in a field and attempted to flee on foot.
Around 5 p.m. on Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Zachary England reportedly observed a black Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on Watterson Gap Road near Surgoinsville and crossing the center line approximately four times.
England initiated a traffic stop at the Stanley Valley Road intersection.
England stated in his report that the driver, later identified as Roger Dale Calton, 39, of Greeneville, allegedly continued south on Stanley Valley Road and refused to stop. Calton then reportedly turned onto Don Charles Road where he drove through a yard and then back northbound on Stanley Valley Road.
Calton then allegedly turned onto Looneys Gap Road, Cold Springs Road and then Branham Drive where he reportedly drove into a field, laid down the motorcycle and fled on foot. England and Detective Brian Boggs apprehended Calton following a brief foot pursuit, after which Calton allegedly stated he fled because he doesn’t have a license or correct tag for the motorcycle.
He was charged with felony evading arrest, driving left of center, speeding, driving on a revoked license and registration violation.
Calton was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on May 10.
MCPD and HCSO recover stolen motorcycle
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Brad Whitson reportedly observed three motorcycles westbound on Carters Valley Road traveling 63 mph in a 46 mph zones.
Whitson stated in his report that when he initiated a traffic stop the three bikes turned onto Mount Pleasant Road, where one stopped and the other two continued on, turning on Shipley Road, where Whitson lost site of them.
At that point, Whitson ended the pursuit and returned to the location where the other bike had pulled over, but it had left. Whitson and HCSO Cpl. Mike Allen searched the area, locating a suspect motorcycle behind a mobile home on Bright Road, which they found to have an “extremely hot engine.”
The resident reportedly admitted that a friend had arrived a short time earlier who’d admitted to fleeing from police. Eventually, the suspect exited the residence and was identified as Matthew Allen Asbury, 33, 2305 Jayne Road, Kingsport.
Asbury allegedly admitted he was one of the two who had fled from the traffic stop.
A computer check revealed that the 2004 Triumph he was riding had been reported stolen in Kingsport on Feb. 24. Asbury was also wanted in Hawkins County on a child support warrant.
Asbury was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license 5th offense, reckless driving, speeding, no insurance, forged title or plates and unregistered vehicle violation.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in sessions Court on June 1.