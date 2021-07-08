GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects following a narcotics investigation.
Marla Cutler, 52, of Kingsport and Calvin Storie, 18, of Blountville were arrested Tuesday. According to a sheriff's office press release, deputies recovered 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,200 and a 9 millimeter pistol from a 2002 Mitsubishi vehicle seized in Gate City.
Cutler and Storie were charged with possession of a firearm with Schedule II, a concealed weapon, two counts of transporting 1 ounce of Schedule II to Virginia, two counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule II and four counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II.
Cutler and Storie are currently being held at the Duffield Regional Jail.