BLOUNTVILLE — Two of three men who escaped from the Sullivan County jail last week have been killed in North Carolina.
The third escapee, Johnny Brown of Rogersville, remains at large.
“The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, North Carolina,” The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office posted at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page.
“Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington. Additional details will be released when possible,” the SCSO said.
North Carolina authorities had not publicly identified the robbery suspects, but the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Monday about an armed robbery in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. According to the news release, two unidentified white males robbed a convenience store at gunpoint at about 4:30 a.m on Saturday, tied up the clerk, stole the clerk’s car and drove away.
However, while police were interviewing the clerk, he saw his stolen vehicle drive by with the two suspects inside. Police tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled.
Then, according to the news release, the vehicle crashed after a high-speed chase through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The release simply said that both suspects are deceased and that the North Carolina Bureau of investigation was handling the case.
“The Facebook post is the extent of what we are able to release at this time. I am told that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the agency investigating their deaths,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the SCSO, said shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Still at Large
Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call (800) TBI-FIND.
Brown is described as 50 years old, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. The charges he faced before the escape were failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.
Carr, who was 38, faced charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence.
Sarver, who was 45, faced charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
According to an online roster of inmates in the Sullivan County jail: Brown listed a home address on Tunnel Hill Road in Rogersville; Carr listed a home address on Barnett Drive in Kingsport; and Sarver listed a home address on Hickory Avenue in Pulaski, Virginia.
Rewards totaling up to $22,500 were on the table for information leading to the location and capture of the trio. The U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering a $5,000 reward for each inmate. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation followed that with its own offer of $2,500 per inmate.
HOW DID ESCAPE and TRAVEL OCCUR?
The SCSO announced Friday that it knew the inmates left the jail through an HVAC vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell. However, that was the extent of the details given.
On Saturday, authorities said the three were possibly in a white Chevrolet pickup truck in the Pulaski area in Southwest Virginia.
The 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck, possibly with Tennessee license plate 830GSD, has a regular cab with a short bed, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.
