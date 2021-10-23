KINGSPORT — Police on Saturday arrested two teenagers wanted in connection with recent vehicle thefts in the Model City, with some incidents involving gunfire.
One man suffered injuries in a drive-by shooting using one of the vehicles, but no other injuries were reported despite two Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicles being struck by bullets.
“Both the wanted 16-year-old Black male juvenile and the wanted 13-year-old Black male juvenile were spotted by Kingsport police officers inside a vehicle in the Borden Mill Village neighborhood of Kingsport,” according to a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton.
“The juveniles ran from the vehicle and led multiple officers on a foot chase into the nearby Riverview neighborhood. Pursuing officers were able to successfully catch up with and arrest the two wanted suspects.”
Such thefts are on the rise across the country, Patton said.
CHARGES SUSPECTS FACE
The 16-year-old suspect faces charges of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony (attempted first-degree murder); felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon; reckless endangerment; theft over $10,000; and possession of stolen property over $15,000.
The 13-year-old suspect faces charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder (four counts); aggravated assault (four counts); reckless endangerment, theft over $10,000; possession of stolen property over $15,000; and vandalism under $1,000.
Patton said because the investigation is ongoing and “additional persons are believed to be involved, and additional charges are likely pending,” no additional information will be released.
NATIONWIDE TREND
Earlier in the day, Patton announced that over the past month or so, the KPD, in cooperation with law enforcement officials from surrounding local, state and federal agencies, “has been engaged in an extensive investigation into a surge in the crimes of motor vehicle theft and auto burglary” in Kingsport, the greater Tri-Cities and Northeast Tennessee.
“While KPD’s investigation has centered around its jurisdiction, the increased frequency of these types of crimes is by no means unique to Kingsport,” Patton said. “When sharing criminal intelligence information with other agencies, feedback indicates that similar trends are being experienced in other jurisdictions across the region, state and nation.”
A group of juvenile in possession of firearms has been linked to at least a dozen stolen vehicles, many of which have been recovered.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives have also been able to determine that some of these stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of multiple violent felonies. These incidents include the brandishing of firearms, drive-by style shootings, aggravated assaults and an attempted carjacking,” Patton said. “Fortunately, nobody was stuck by any of the gunfire in any of these earlier incidents.”
FOUR INCIDENTS
In the past 24 hours, he said the following incidents have occurred:
• Friday: “A drive-by style shooting at an apartment in the 1000 block of Reedy Place in Kingsport. An 18-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh during this incident. He was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. His current condition is unknown.”
• Saturday: “A Kingsport police officer encountered some of the suspects in one of the stolen vehicles in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspects are believed to have fired shots at the pursuing officer, and they were able to successfully evade the officer. Nobody is believed to have been hit by the gunfire.”
• Saturday: “A newspaper carrier encountered a suspect, believed to be attempting to steal a vehicle, in the 1000 block of Forest Ridge Drive in Kingsport. Shots are believed to have been fired as the suspect fled on foot, but nobody is believed to have been hit by the gunfire.”
• Saturday: “Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered some of the suspects in one of the stolen vehicles in the 1300 block of South John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspects fired multiple shots at the pursuing officers, and they were able to successfully evade the officers. While two SCSO cruisers were in fact hit with gunfire, no persons are believed to have been hit by the gunfire.”
Citizens are encouraged to contact 911 immediately if they see any criminal or otherwise suspicious activity involving juveniles. Tips regarding these or any other cases can also be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following online link: http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback
POLICE RECOMMENDATIONS:”1) Never leave a vehicle unlocked while unattended.
”2) Never leave the key (or electronic key fob) inside a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
”3) Never leave a car key (or electronic key fob) in an unsecure location.
”4) Never leave a vehicle running unless the driver is actually in it.
”5) Never leave any items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside a vehicle.