ROGERSVILLE – Two firefighters were injured Sunday evening when the roof of a burning Rogersville home they were attempting to extinguish reportedly collapsed on them.
The names of the firefighters weren't released, but a city dispatcher told the Times News both were transported to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, members of the Rogersville, Striggersville and Lakeview fire departments responded to a house fire at 1150 Bradford St. in Rogersville, near Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
According to a Rogersville Fire Department report, the initial firefighters on the scene reported that fire had already broken through the roof, and the home was approximately 50% involved with flames that were spreading through the attic.
Firefighters had been informed the residence was unoccupied, and after the fire was under control, entered the home in an attempt to further extinguish the flames when the ceiling collapsed, the dispatcher stated.
According to reports, at least one firefighter had to be assisted from the debris.
The RFD report stated that damage to the residence was extensive and it was considered a total loss. The value of the residence was reported at $150,000.