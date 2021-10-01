MOORESBURG — Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with the death of a man whose burned body was discovered in Hawkins County.
Authorities have identified the deceased as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26, of Erwin. His body was found Sept. 20 on Substation Road.
Deputies have arrested Jordan Vance Coleman, alias Jordan Vance Way, 23, of Teleford, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, of Mooresburg.
The two became persons of interest in the case, which is being handled by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
"The evidence in the case was presented to a Hawkins County grand jury on Oct, 1, 2021, and an indictment was obtained charging both with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence," Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a Friday afternoon news release.
"An autopsy of Mr. Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times and set on fire," the news release states.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20, the HCSO received a call about what appeared to be a "burnt human" on Substation Road in Mooresburg.
Both suspects are being held in the Hawkins County Jail: Coleman on a $1 million bond and Krueger on a $750,000 bond. Their initial court date is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Assisting the HCSO and TBI were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
This is still an ongoing investigation, no other details or information are available.
