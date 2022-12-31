CLINTWOOD — A vehicle chase by deputies from Wise and Dickenson counties has left a suspect hospitalized and another in custody.
Dickenson County Sheriff’s Major Scotty Owens said the pair, whose identities were not released on Friday, were captured after a pursuit that began Thursday with Wise County deputies chasing fugitives along Coeburn Mountain Road and State Route 72 from Coeburn toward the Clintwood area.
Owens said Dickenson County deputies were dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to prepare to join the pursuit.
According to a statement released on Friday by Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the fugitives — a man and woman — led Fleming, his deputies, Virginia State Police and Haysi Police officers through Clintwood. A male passenger had pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers during the chase.
According to Fleming, police disabled the vehicle with a spike strip before it stopped in the Lake Road-Cowpath Road intersection at about 3:55 p.m. The male suspect then shot himself.
The female driver was jailed and faces charges in both counties, Owens said. The man was in critical condition when taken to Pikeville Medical Center on Thursday and then transferred to another hospital.
Owens said the man had warrants from California, Colorado and Bristol, Virginia, while the woman also had warrants from Bristol.
Investigation of the incident continues, Owens said.