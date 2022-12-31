Four suspects in Scott crimes arrested in S.C.

CLINTWOOD — A vehicle chase by deputies from Wise and Dickenson counties has left a suspect hospitalized and another in custody.

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Major Scotty Owens said the pair, whose identities were not released on Friday, were captured after a pursuit that began Thursday with Wise County deputies chasing fugitives along Coeburn Mountain Road and State Route 72 from Coeburn toward the Clintwood area.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.