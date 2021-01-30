BLOUNTVILLE — A 29-year-old Elizabethon man has been arrested on nearly a dozen charges after a Friday night high-speed chase through Carter and Sullivan counties.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Jacob Ray has been charged with DUI, open container law, driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility law, improper display of registration, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Ray is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Authorities say on Friday the Carter County Sheriff’s Department advised Sullivan County it was pursuing a Chevrolet Colorado pickup that had struck one of its vehicles. According to the SCSO, deputies located the vehicle on Highway 394 and soon after used spike strips in an attempt to stop it.
Although the truck did slow down, deputies say Ray struck one of the SCSO cruisers with the pickup near the BP gas station in Blountville, then quickly turned into the parking lot.
“Fearing for the safety of others in the parking lot, (Ray’s) vehicle was forcefully stopped,” a press release states.
According to the SCSO, Ray refused deputies’ commands to exit the vehicle and was forcibly removed. As this happened, a pistol and holster fell from Ray’s person onto the ground. The .22 -aliber revolver was found to have three rounds in the cylinder, the release states.
At the time of Ray’s arrest, deputies discovered there was a warrant out of Carter County for him on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.