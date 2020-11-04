APPALACHIA — Two men are in Duffield Regional Jail after an Election Day exchange of gunfire between occupants of two vehicles in Appalachia.
According to Wise County Sheriff’s Captain Charles Sanders, 38-year-old Aaron Michael Mosley, Pennington Gap, and 39-year-old Jason Daniel Mullins, Appalachia, were arrested after the alleged shooting in the Boggs Avenue area around 5:24 p.m.
Sanders said witnesses saw Mosely driving a silver Chevrolet pickup truck and trying to wreck a black Ford car. After both vehicles stopped, witnesses told Sanders, Mosley and Mullins shot at each other before Mosley left the scene.
No one was injured, and police arrested Mosely in Big Stone Gap, Sanders said.
Mosely was charged with three counts of second- degree attempted murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Mullins was charged with one count each of attempted second- degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The shooting came two days after the Wise County Sheriff’s Department took over policing duties in Appalachia under an agreement between the town, department and the Wise County Board of Supervisors.