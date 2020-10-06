ROGERSVILLE — The Morristown Bomb Squad helped the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office retrieve and dispose of two bombs that were located by a man who was inspecting a home he had recently purchased on Melinda Ferry Road near Rogersville on Sunday evening.
Thomas Motes told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit Sunday that he had purchased the home at 704 Melinda Ferry Road in the Whitesburg community west of Rogersville about three weeks earlier.
Motes said he was checking wiring under the residence when he observed a drill case under the house. He brought the case out and placed it on the porch to inspect it.
“Mr. Motes said he took the case onto the porch and opened it and found that the contents were wrapped in plastic,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “Once he removed the plastic, he noticed what appeared to be two types of homemade explosives. He then called 911 and waited for officers to arrive.”
Wilhoit said that when he arrived at the residence he observed what appeared to be one small metal pipe bomb that contained a red fuse, as well as a larger metal container.
The Morristown Bomb Squad reported that the second metal container is what is known as a “shake bomb,” which is used by the military for armored vehicles.
“A robot and ray were used on both bombs, which were taken to an adjacent field and detonated for safety,” Wilhoit added.
“Morristown took possession of both objects for analysis.”
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the origin of the bombs remains under investigation.