ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people who were believed to be involved with illegal drug and gun activity.
At about 9:05 a.m. on July 21, members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Tactical Unit used a warrant to search an address in Rogersville.
They detained two people living in the home — the homeowner, Donnie Ray Brooks, 62, originally of Hamblen County, and Melody Lynn Bailey, 43, from Hawkins County.
During the search, investigators found a large amount of drugs, mostly in the master bedroom.
This included 9 grams of prepackaged methamphetamines, 10 grams of prepackaged shrooms, 268 grams of prepackaged marijuana, (2) 20 mg diazepam pills, (2) 20 mg dextroamphetamine, (3) different types of buprenorphine and 102 clonazolam pills.
In addition to drugs, law enforcement also located several drug paraphernalia items, including a scale, meth pipes, syringes, marijuana pipes, cut straws, rolling papers, small baggies, cell phones, a mirror with meth residue, and a metal box with the words “keep out” written on the lid.
According to the police report, many of these items were sitting in plain sight. They also found two police radios and a set of lock picks with a practice kit.
In addition to drugs, law enforcement also located guns and ammo. Some of these items were in plain view on the bedside table. They found (33) 12 gauge rounds, (91) .22 rounds, (202) .223 rounds and (1) 9mm round.
They also located a Ruger mini-14, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle; a Cobra 45 single shot, a type of pistol; a fully loaded H & R shotgun and a Ruger 10-22.
Deputies also seized $5,516 of cash as a drug forfeiture.
The report also states that Brooks has a long-standing criminal history, including violent felony convictions.
Brooks was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacturing delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, possession of burglary tools, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of Schedule III w/ intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule II w/ intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Bailey was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of Schedule III w/ intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule II w/ intent to deliver, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, possession of burglary tools, possession of Schedule I w/ intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV w/ intent to deliver, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of Schedule VI w/ intent to deliver.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.